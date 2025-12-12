403
Samsung Unveils New Innovation Vision As It Celebrates 30 Years In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, December 11, 2025: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today unveiled a renewed strategic vision - #PoweringInnovationforIndia that places people-centric innovation, Indian talent, and India-led product development at the heart of its next phase of growth in the country.
Marking 30 years of operations in India, Samsung's new vision reinforces its commitment as a long-standing partner in India's digital transformation, Make-in-India manufacturing ambitions, and innovation-driven economic growth. Since entering India in 1995, Samsung has expanded from introducing televisions that redefined home entertainment to establishing one of the world's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Noida, driving India-built innovations that now power its global ecosystem.
With revenue of INR 1.11 lakh crore, Samsung is the only brand in India with a truly end-to-end AI ecosystem, bringing Galaxy AI (smartphones, tablets, wearables), Bespoke AI (refrigerators, washing machines, and ACs), and Vision AI (televisions and smart monitors) together through SmartThings.
"From selling our first TV in India in 1995, when liberalisation was unlocking new possibilities to becoming the most trusted technology partner for Bharat today, Samsung's journey has been shaped by India's confidence, creativity, and limitless ambition. As the most loved and widely adopted brand inside Indian homes - through our smartphones, TVs, digital appliances, and a seamlessly-connected ecosystem - we are proud to make lives better every day for millions of Indian families. Young Indians expect technology to be secure, intuitive, and always evolving, and we are committed to delivering personalised innovations for them. We believe the next era of meaningful global innovation will be led by India â€” where the future of smart homes, connected living, and intelligent devices is rapidly taking shape with AI that understands India's cultural diversity. We will continue to work closely with the Government of India for a Viksit Bharat, creating a digitally empowered nation where innovation fuels inclusive progress and co-prosperity. Our vision is clear: to build advanced technologies here that will shape how the world lives, works, and connects tomorrow," said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.
Powered by India: Innovation Begins with People
For 30 years, Samsung has believed in one simple philosophy: India powers innovation. Today, its two plants in Chennai and Noida, three R&D centres in Delhi, Noida, and Bengaluru, and a state-of-the-art design centre in Delhi NCR are shaping Samsung's next era of people-centric technology - with India at the heart of its global roadmap.
Samsung Design Delhi is building experiences that feel uniquely Indian. These are innovations that understand the country's culture and creativity. Breakthroughs born here - from Kids TV, which creates safe and meaningful learning for digital-native children, to vibrant CMF designs for Galaxy M and F Series - reflect Samsung's belief that design must begin with people.
Similarly, across its R&D ecosystem, Samsung teams are leading advancements in AI, accessibility, streaming, and digital displays along with pushing the boundaries of language intelligence and next-generation networks. As one of India's leading private sector patent filers, with over 14,000 patents, Samsung is also showcasing India's role as an innovation powerhouse.
Investing in India's Future Innovators
Samsung's vision of #PoweringInnovationForIndia goes beyond just products, as the company is expanding its university collaborations and open innovation initiatives with Indian startups - ensuring that more ideas born in India scale globally.
Similarly, through initiatives such as Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, Samsung Innovation Campus, and Samsung DOST, Samsung is nurturing India's next-generation workforce, aligned with the requirements of Industry 4.0. Samsung is providing students across the country access to grants, incubation support, skills in AI, IoT, digital technologies, and employment opportunities. Over our journey, Samsung's CSR programmes have reached and benefited around 1.5 million individuals across India, advancing education, sustainability, and digital inclusion.
Legacy of Leadership
Samsung's India journey began in 1995, and over three decades the company has grown with the nation to become its largest mobile phone and consumer electronics brand, with advanced manufacturing, robust R&D and design capabilities, lakhs of retail touchpoints, and a pan-India workforce. Over 3,000 authorised service points and 12,000 service engineers across urban and rural India showcase Samsung's commitment to its customers.
Strengthening its India presence further, Samsung expanded its exclusive retail footprint beyond Samsung Opera House in Bangalore and opened its first flagship lifestyle store - Samsung BKC in Mumbai. Besides, it recently opened a state-of-the-art Business Experience Studio in the city, offering immersive consumer and enterprise technology showcases alongside its Business Experience Studio in Gurugram.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
