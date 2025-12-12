Spox Demchenko: Enemy DRG Activity Significantly Decreases Recently

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this during a televised marathon, according to Ukrinform.

“It has decreased, but such attempts have not completely disappeared, and we continue to record most cases [DRG] within the Sumy region,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that it is impossible to relax, because the tactics of sabotage and reconnaissance groups are extremely different from those of small infantry groups, which the enemy sends exclusively as“cannon fodder” in order to try to advance deeper into the country through the loss of its soldiers.

Saboteurs operate differently, in particular, to capture our servicemen, destroy positions, and mine the area. And most importantly, to reconnoiter the structure of our defenses in order to strike there later with more powerful weapons, Demchenko noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas, Ukrainian units are actively blocking Russian attempts to assemble assault infantry groups and advance around these cities.