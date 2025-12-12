Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video- Toxic Egg Scare In J & K: Govt Orders Urgent Probe After Adulteration Claims

Video- Toxic Egg Scare In J & K: Govt Orders Urgent Probe After Adulteration Claims


2025-12-12 07:03:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Concerns over potentially contaminated eggs have prompted the J&K administration to order an urgent verification drive.

With fresh national debate sparked by separate allegations against Eggoz eggs, experts call for stronger enforcement and better sampling to protect consumers.

MENAFN12122025000215011059ID1110472092



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search