Bulk Liquid Logistics Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research published a report, “Bulk Liquid Logistics Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 57.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 99.5 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.
Market Dynamics
The growth in the Bulk Liquid Logistics market is triggered by the increasing demand from varied chemical, agricultural, food, and manufacturing industries for safe, contamination-free, and efficient transportation of liquid commodities. Surging transports of bulk liquids within regional and international supply chains, specific industry demands to maintain temperature, ensure purity, and optimize routes, create a combined demand for specialized logistics players who can offer differentiated value through a range of advanced containment solutions. Modernization of process industries and an increase in cross-border trade involving high-value liquids like specialty chemicals and edible oils is also contributing to the market growth.
Growth drivers in emerging markets include infrastructure upgrades in liquid storage terminals, the development of multimodal bulk corridors, and increased adoption of the bulk shipment format, such as ISO tanks and flexitanks. Supportive policies towards trade facilitation, growing investments toward logistics digitalization, and infrastructure builds specifically configured for bulk liquids in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe have accelerated growth. In addition, sustainability imperatives of reusable tank systems and reduced packaging waste allow innovation opportunities in logistics operations and fleet optimization that shape the strategic direction of the industry.
Market Highlights
-
Segmental Leadership: Road Tanker Transportation holds the largest share (41.26%), while ISO Tank Container Logistics records the fastest CAGR (7.54%).
Packaging Outlook: Tank Trucks lead with a 38.69% market share, offering flexibility for local and regional deliveries.
Liquid Type Insight: Chemicals dominate with a 34.17% share, owing to the growing global output of industrial and specialty chemicals
Transportation Mode: The Multimodal segment accounted for a market share of 28.42% in 2025. Greater volumes of cross-border liquid movements are driving up demand.
End-Use Industry: The Automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period due to modern vehicle manufacturing and component manufacturing.
Regional Insights: North America dominates with a 33.48% share, supported by strong manufacturing and an established liquid-handling infrastructure.
DHL Group Hoyer Group Maersk A/S Stolt-Nielsen Limited Bertschi AG Den Hartogh Logistics Kuehne + Nagel International AG CEVA Logistics Imperial Logistics XPO Logistics CMA CGM Group DB Schenker Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Nippon Express Holdings Kirby Corporation Penske Automotive Group Ryder System, Inc. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG Bulkhaul Limited Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Others Recent Developments
June 2025: The HOYER Group reported strategic expansion of its IBC totes logistics fleet,“a fleet of over **60,000 IBC totes” across Europe, the USA, and China, strengthening bulk liquid handling for chemical, food, and cosmetics industries.Segmentation
By Service Type (2022-2034) Road Tanker Transportation Rail Tank Car Transportation ISO Tank Container Logistics Seaborne Parcel Tanker Shipping Flexitank Logistics Others By Liquid Type (2022-2034) Crude Oil & Refined Petroleum Products Chemicals Food-Grade Liquids Industrial Liquids Agricultural Liquids Other Specialty Liquids By Packaging (2022-2034) Tank Trucks Rail Tank Cars ISO Tank Containers Flexitanks Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) Fixed Bulk Storage Tanks By Transportation Mode (2022-2034) Road Rail Sea Multimodal By End-Use Industry (2022-2034) Automotive Chemicals & Petrochemicals Oil & Gas Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Agriculture Industrial Manufacturing Others Chat with us on WhatsApp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment