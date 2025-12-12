403
Peru's Central Bank Holds Rates As Inflation Stays Near The Floor
Peru's central bank hit pause again, leaving its policy rate at 4.25%. After cutting from a 7.75% peak held in early 2023, officials say policy is close to“neutral.”
They also argue activity is running around potential and inflatio should drift back toward the target midpoint. Inflation is giving policymakers that room.
Official data show consumer prices in Lima rose 0.11% in November, taking 12-month inflation to 1.37%, close to the lower boundary of the 1%–3% range.
The bank highlighted headline inflation around 1.4%, core inflation about 1.8%, and 12-month expectations near 2.2%. Its projections point to inflation around 1.7% by end-2025 and about 2.0% in 2026.
Even so, the decision was not automatic. Market calls were split between another cut and a hold, reflecting uncertainty over how long inflation will stay unusually low and how global financial conditions will evolve.
The story behind the decision is institutional. Peru is trying to keep its macro framework steady while its politics keep changing. President Dina Boluarte was removed by Congress on October 10, 2025.
Congress leader José Jerí was sworn in the same day to serve through July 28, 2026, with general elections scheduled for April 2026. For expats and foreign companies, the rate hold matters in practical ways.
It influences mortgage and consumer-loan pricing, corporate funding costs, and the returns on local deposits. It also shapes the sol's resilience, which affects rents, school fees, and imported goods.
For the world's third-largest copper producer, stable inflation and credible rate policy can cushion swings from commodity cycles and trade shocks.
Verification note: Every figure and institutional claim above comes from official BCRP/INEI releases and major international reporting; nothing was fabricated.
The Central Reserve Bank kept its benchmark rate at 4.25% for a third straight meeting, extending a pause after September's cut.
Lima's 12-month inflation was 1.37% through November, near the bottom of the 1%–3% target band, with core inflation about 1.8%.
The decision reinforces policy predictability in a copper-driven economy as politics remain unsettled before April 2026 elections.
