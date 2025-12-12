HTX Takes The Crown For The Most Net Inflows Of $583.7M Over The Past 30 Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market defined by rapid narrative shifts and unpredictable volatility, one metric never lies: the direction of capital flows. According to DefiLlama data as of December 5, HTX recorded $583.7 million in net inflows over the past 30 days, ranking first among all centralized exchanges globally.









The platform also maintained steady growth in total user assets and rising spot trading volume, reinforcing a positive cycle built on asset security, expanding user activity, and accelerating capital inflows.





Source: DefiLlama (December 5)

This leadership is not a momentary spike but the culmination of a sustained trend. When uncertainty rises, users naturally gravitate toward the platforms they trust most. HTX's strong net inflow performance ultimately results from millions of users making the same decision.

Behind the Numbers: A Real Vote of Confidence from Users

In the competitive arena of centralized exchanges, net inflow is one of the most accurate indicators of user behavior. Exchanges with consistent inflows tend to outperform in passive income products, new asset listings, user experience, and operational transparency. When users deposit assets onto a platform, they are communicating a simple but powerful message: they believe the exchange is safe, solvent, and reliable, and that it will not freeze withdrawals, suffer liquidity stress, or engage in opaque operations.

Amid the crypto market cycle fluctuations, HTX's position at the top signals that its reputation for stability and reliability is being re-established. Its core businesses, especially Earn products with asset transparency, have gained real traction. In other words, HTX is entering a new phase of increasing trust across the global market.

Why HTX? Three Strategic Drivers Behind the Surge

Since the second half of 2025, HTX has made major efforts across transparency, security, and compliance, strengthening its operations and setting the stage for this wave of net inflows.

On asset transparency, HTX, one of the first movers in the industry to publish Proof of Reserves, has now disclosed Merkle Tree-based PoR data for 38 consecutive months. All major assets on the platform consistently maintain reserve ratios at or above 100%. Users can access the "Assets > Proof of Reserves " section at any time on HTX's official website to verify monthly reserve reports. Visibility is the strongest form of risk control and HTX's philosophy is simple: users should always be able to see their money.

On security and compliance, HTX is presenting the advantages of a platform founded in 2013. With upgraded compliance architecture and security system, the platform has strengthened its capability in anti-money laundering, on-chain monitoring, and account risk management. Twelve years of security engineering and risk management act as a buffer during critical market cycles, making HTX a preferred destination when stability matters most.

What Are Users Choosing When They Move Their Assets to HTX Earn?





HTX Earn products' performance

HTX's return to the top of the industry is rooted in one thing: the platform understands exactly what users really want.

Crypto users in 2025 are far more pragmatic. They're no longer swayed by narratives. They look at yield, at user experience, and at security. And HTX's upgrades across its core business lines align precisely with those three priorities.

Let's illustrate this with HTX Earn's performance over the past seven days. Both total assets subscribed and total participants have risen meaningfully. Specifically, USDD subscriptions in HTX Earn increased 25.5%, with participants up 12.4%. ETH subscription amounts rose 17.2%, while TRX products' participants increased 6.7%. The trend is unmistakable: users are allocating more long-term capital into the HTX Earn products.

In a market where directional trading is difficult and volatility provides more stress than opportunity, many investors now prioritize stable, predictable returns. That shift has fueled the rapid expansion of HTX Earn. Its advantages can be summarized in three qualities of stability, simplicity, and superior yields.

HTX Earn features the user-first principle. Investors are flocking to HTX Earn because of the following strengths:



Simple & Seamless: Easy to use, one-click subscription, flexible redemption. No gimmicks, ideal for long-term holding.

Transparent Yield: Returns from subscriptions to core assets are more transparent with no complex derivative rules and hidden terms. Competitive & Stable Returns: Earn steady yields on stablecoins and major cryptocurrencies with APYs above the industry average.

Across social platforms, users have expressed the same sentiment repeatedly: "When markets are unstable, HTX is the only place I trust with my stablecoin yields." Capital flows don't lie and the surge in net inflows validates that trust.

HTX Is Rebuilding Industry-Wide Confidence

HTX's performance throughout 2025 speaks for itself. The rise is the result of systemic upgrades. From greater asset transparency and enhanced security to the explosive growth of HTX Earn, the platform has demonstrated consistent resilience during a turbulent period for the industry.

All of these strengths converge into the clearest metric of all: as of December 5, HTX ranked No.1 in 30-day net inflows among all global CEXs.

As the industry transitions into the "trust premium" phase, capital naturally flows toward platforms that are more transparent, more stable, and more aligned with value creation. Investors have already given their verdict through their actions: HTX is the exchange they trust most with their assets.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

