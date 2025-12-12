Crackdown Against Sand Mafia, 9 Tractors Seized During Raid In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 12 (IANS) The Bihar government's intensified crackdown on illegal sand mining is beginning to show significant results, with district administrations across the state launching coordinated actions to curb the illegal trade.

In one such major operation, the Patna district administration conducted a late-night raid on Thursday, causing panic among illegal sand traders operating in the capital.

On December 11, 2025, at 11:00 p.m., acting on the instructions of Tyagarajan SM, the District Magistrate, Patna, a joint team carried out a special drive against illegal sand mining and transportation under the jurisdiction of Beur Police Station.

The raiding team comprised the Sub-Divisional Officer (Patna Sadar), SDPO (Phulwari), District Mining Officer (Patna), mine inspectors, and personnel from Beur Police Station.

During the raid, the team inspected tractors loaded with sand near 70 Feet Road and Beur Mor, where an illegal roadside sand market had been set up.

Authorities seized nine tractors with trolleys found engaged in illegal sand trade, and an FIR was lodged against the vehicle owners at Beur Police Station.

One person was arrested on the spot for involvement in the operation.

A total penalty of Rs 10.5 lakh was imposed on the seized vehicles under the Bihar Minerals Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage Rules, 2019, as amended in 2024.

Tyagarajan further stated that action under the Crime Control Act (CCA) will also be taken against individuals found involved in illegal mining activities.

The District Magistrate emphasised that regular campaigns are being conducted to curb illegal mining and transportation in Patna.

Officials have been instructed to act strictly in accordance with state government guidelines and maintain inter-departmental coordination to conduct frequent and intensive raids.

He also directed departments to make use of advanced technology-including drones, high-tech boats, and strengthened intelligence networks-to identify and apprehend those involved in illegal sand mining, transportation, and storage.

Reiterating the state's firm stand, Tyagarajan said,“Strict legal action, including the CCA, will be taken against sand mafia, land mafia, liquor mafia, organised prohibition gangs, and others involved in illegal economic activities.”

The administration, he said, is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against such crimes.