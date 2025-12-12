Maha Assembly: Supporters Of Mlas Get Two-Day Civil Custody, Barred From Entering Vidhan Bhavan

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Dec 12 (IANS) The Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee on Friday recommended two days' civil custody for two supporters of ruling and opposition legislators involved in a physical altercation in the Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai, during the monsoon session, and a complete ban on their entry into the Mumbai and Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan premises for the remainder of the Assembly's tenure.

Committee chairperson and Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar told the House that the recommendations were made after examining the incident.

“The committee verified the facts and the sequence of events before finalising the action,” he said.

The report, tabled by Bhondekar during the winter session here, noted that Nitin Deshmukh, a supporter of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, and Sarjerao Takale, a supporter of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, had engaged in a brawl in the state legislature's lobby during the monsoon session.

The committee also suggested creating a dynamic database system to scrutinise applicants seeking entry to the legislature premises and deny access to those facing serious criminal charges.

The privileges committee's recommendations are crucial as the Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, on July 18, had directed that the case involving Takle and Deshmukh be referred to the Legislative Assembly Privileges Committee to investigate and take action against them for breach of privilege.

Speaker Narwekar had expressed deep concern over the clash between the supporters of BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar and NCP SP legislator Jitendra Awhad in the lobby of Vidhan Bhavan on July 17, saying that it has been a big blow to the state legislature's customs and traditions.

In his statement, the Speaker announced that a criminal case has been filed against Padaklar's supporter, Sarjerao Baban Takle (age 37) Awhad's supporter Nitin Hindurao Deshmukh (age 41).

“In connection with this unpleasant incident, I am bringing to the attention of all the members that while performing our duties as members of the Bhavan, we have the responsibility and duty to maintain the highest traditions of the state legislature, which is called the temple of democracy. Such incidents should not happen again, and legislators should take due care,” he observed.