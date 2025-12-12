Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Have Great Confidence In India': Dutch Envoy Ahead Of AI Impact Summit 2025


2025-12-12 06:09:14
India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2025 in February, a first-of-its-kind global conference on the future of artificial intelligence, governance, and innovation. The Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerards has expressed 'great confidence in India's leadership', praising the country's growing influence in emerging tech and digital governance.

AsiaNet News

