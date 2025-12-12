Venus-Mars Alignment 2026: Planetary Clash Brings Trouble For 4 Zodiac Signs

A Venus–Mars planetary war begins at the start of 2026, bringing challenging effects for four zodiac signs. This rare astrological event may cause stress, setbacks, and instability. Discover which signs are most affected.

Astrologically, Venus and Mars, known as enemy planets, will be very close in early January. This event is called the Venus-Mars War. It lasts from Jan 6 to Jan 10. During this 4-day planetary war, 4 zodiac signs must be extremely cautious. Let's find out more.

Aries natives must be cautious for the first 10 days of January. The negative effects of Venus and Mars can increase stress and anger. You might face sleepless nights. It's crucial to be patient, avoid hasty decisions, and pay special attention to your health.

Taurus natives need control and caution for the first ten days of the new year. Family tension and financial ups and downs are possible. You may struggle with criticism. Control your anger and maintain peace of mind through meditation and yoga.

For Libra, the first 10 days of the new year bring instability and needless fights. Problems may arise in family or business. Be cautious with legal matters. Maintaining harmony will be a challenge. Watch your words and focus on your health.

For Scorpios, this period will be stressful. Work pressure will increase fatigue. Avoid hasty career decisions and unnecessary arguments. Exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.