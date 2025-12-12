Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cardiovascular Devices Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 57.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 111.59 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.65% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The cardiovascular devices market continues to expand as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases drives demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. A key market driver is the rapid adoption of minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, supported by advancements in stents, cardiac rhythm management devices, and structural heart interventions. These technologies offer reduced recovery times, greater safety, and improved clinical outcomes, prompting wider acceptance among patients and healthcare providers.

However, a major restraint impacting market progression is the high cost associated with advanced cardiovascular devices and related procedures. Premium pricing, coupled with limited reimbursement coverage in emerging and underfunded healthcare settings, restricts accessibility and adoption in low and middle-income regions. This financial burden affects both patients and healthcare systems, slowing the uptake of innovative technologies. Despite these challenges, a significant opportunity is emerging through the integration of digital health technologies, including AI powered diagnostics, remote monitoring tools, and smart implantable devices. These solutions are enhancing real time patient management, improving early disease detection, and enabling personalized treatment pathways.

Moreover, the rising shift toward value based care and remote cardiac monitoring is paving the way for broader utilization of connected cardiovascular technologies. As digital transformation accelerates and device manufacturers invest in intelligent, data driven platforms, the market is expected to witness new avenues for innovation and improved patient outcomes globally.

Market Highlights

  • By Product:The diagnostic & monitoring devices segment is expected to register fastest CAGR of 8.94% owing to
  • By Application:The structural & congenital heart defects segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period.
  • By End User:The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market, accounting for 56.83% in 2025.
  • Regional Insights:North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 41.76% in 2025. This growth is attributed to strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers.

Competitive Players

  • Abbott
  • Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
  • Braun SE
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Canon
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Eurocor Tech GmbH
  • GE HealthCare
  • Getinge AB
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Lepu Medical Technology
  • Medtronic plc
  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Terumo Corporation
  • L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    October 2025: MedAxiom partnered with Kestra Medical Technologies, a medical device and digital technology company, to connect the MedAxiom community with Kestra's innovative Cardiac Recovery System platform, offering clinicians new tools to support patients at risk for sudden cardiac arrest.

    Segmentation

  • By Product (2026-2034)
  • Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
  • Implantable Cardiac Monitors
  • ECG
  • Cardiac CT
  • Echocardiography/ Ultrasound
  • Others
  • Surgical Devices
  • Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
  • Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
  • Pacemakers
  • Coronary Stents
  • Catheters
  • Ventricular Assist Devices
  • Cannula
  • Heart Valves
  • Others
  • By Application (2026-2034)
  • Coronary Artery Disease
  • Arrhythmia & Conduction Disorders
  • Heart Failure & Cardiomyopathy
  • Structural & Congenital Heart Defects
  • Peripheral Vascular Disease
  • By End User (2026-2034)
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Cardiology Clinics
  • Homecare Settings

