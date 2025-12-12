Celebrating Unity And Courage: Tennessee Human Rights Day 2025 Shines Bright

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Tennessee Celebration of Human Rights Day was a truly magical evening of reflection, inspiration, and community unity. With more thangathering at the Church of Scientology Community Hall in Nashville, the event affirmed a shared commitment to advancing equality, dignity, and justice for all people across the state.

This year's theme, “Challenging Hate: Standing Together for Universal Human Rights,” brought together advocates, leaders, and supporters dedicated to confronting discrimination and nurturing understanding in every community.

The evening began with a warm reception featuring delicious food, spirited conversation, and informational materials from a variety of human rights agencies. The atmosphere was one of joy, connection, and collective purpose as attendees mingled and strengthened bonds across organizations and backgrounds.

The heart of the evening was the Human Rights Awards, presented in three categories to five remarkable individuals whose work exemplifies passion and impact:



Brenda Haywood - Lifetime Achievement

Albert Bender - Lifetime Achievement

Sheryl Huff - Outstanding Service

Jermaine Cole, Jr. - Rising Advocate Kelly Chieng - Rising Advocate

These honorees exemplify leadership that uplifts marginalized voices, expands opportunity, and deepens the spirit of inclusion throughout Tennessee.

A highlight of the night was the panel discussion on the theme of Challenging Hate, featuring three of the award recipients. Their thoughtful dialogue offered powerful insights into confronting prejudice and nurturing resilience, leaving the audience both moved and motivated.

In addition, the United Nations Association showcased winners of their recent youth poster and essay contest, celebrating young creative voices dedicated to human rights and reinforcing the crucial role of youth in shaping a more just future.

The event concluded with renewed energy and optimism, as community members left inspired by the stories shared and the collective commitment to stand united for human dignity.

Tennessee United for Human Rights extends its heartfelt thanks to all attendees, presenters, award recipients, partner organizations, and volunteers who helped make this year's celebration an unforgettable evening. Together, Tennessee continues to reflect the values embodied in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and to lead with compassion and courage.

About Tennessee United for Human Rights:

Tennessee United for Human Rights is a state chapter of United for Human Rights, an international nonprofit dedicated to the education, adoption, and protection of human rights standards for all. Each year, local partners collaborate to host Human Rights Day celebrations that honor achievement and strengthen community bonds.

