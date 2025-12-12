Operation Looms In Tirah Valley Amid Rising Displacement And Tribal Demands

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Unrest and clashes that have persisted for the past two years in the Tirah Valley have severely affected local communities. Continuous firing and mortar shelling have claimed dozens of lives and left many injured, including a large number of women and children. Most markets in the area remain deserted, while the closure of dozens of schools has disrupted children's education.

Due to the deteriorating security situation, hundreds of families from Bar Qambar Khel, Malik Deen Khel, Shalobar, Adam Khel, Akakhel and Zakhakhel have already fled to Bara and Peshawar, where many are living with relatives or in rented houses.

Intermittent clashes between proscribed armed groups and security forces continue across the valley. Multiple negotiation rounds involving Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi and local elders were held to restore peace, but none yielded a breakthrough. A 52-member jirga also met Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohaib Afridi at the CM House yesterday, but talks collapsed following conflicting statements.

Security forces have now taken a final decision to launch an operation against proscribed groups in Tirah and have advised residents to vacate the area. However, no government decision has been issued yet regarding a potential displacement plan. A consultative meeting between the Afridi tribes and security forces also concluded without agreement, though both sides agreed to continue dialogue.

The Afridi Tribes' 27 Demands

The Afridi tribes have presented a 27-point list of demands to the government, including a guarantee of safe and immediate return, making the government fully responsible for maintaining peace, providing transport for families during displacement, and financial assistance for each household.

They have also demanded unhindered return of their belongings, no registration obstacles, no checking or confiscation, assurance of no future military operations, and a public announcement of the area's clearance through the media.

Other demands include compensation for damaged lands, homes, mosques and seminaries; construction of schools and hospitals; and provision of basic utilities such as water, electricity and gas.

Additional points cover correction of CNICs, compensation for traders' losses, interest-free loans, construction of link roads and a ring road, recognition of local ownership rights over minerals, and payments for homes surveyed after 2014.

The tribes have further demanded that a 20-member joint jirga oversee the repatriation process and that any agreement with the government be formalised on stamp paper with signatures of senior officials and tribal elders.

Official Position

According to Abdul Ghani, the PDMA Khyber coordinator, a registration camp for Tirah IDPs had been set up a few months ago in Painda China. However, there is currently no policy regarding fresh displacement or the establishment of new camps.

The increasing unrest, growing displacement and uncertainty have caused deep anxiety among residents. Tribal elders maintain that they will not agree to any major decision until all their demands receive due consideration, while the public awaits the government's next steps.