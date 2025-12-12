Azerbaijani Parliament Staff Commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev At Alley Of Honor (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On December 12, a delegation from the Azerbaijani Parliament, including First Deputy Speaker Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Speakers Ziyafat Asgarov, Musa Gasimli, and Rafael Huseynov, as well as committee chairs, members of the parliament, and senior officials, visited the Alley of Honor to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on his remembrance day, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Moreover, Farid Hajiyev, Head of the Parliamentary Administration, together with his deputies, Firudin Hajiyev, Director of the Office, and several staff members from both the Administration and the Office, paid their respects.

The delegation laid fresh flowers at the monument of the National Leader and expressed their deep respect for the founder and architect of modern independent Azerbaijan.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.