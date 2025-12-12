New Azerbaijan Party Representatives Honor National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Memory (PHOTO)
December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.
The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is the ruling center-right political party in Azerbaijan, founded by Heydar Aliyev in 1992. It advocates for state independence, democracy, Azerbaijanism, and social justice and is currently led by President Ilham Aliyev. YAP holds a majority in parliament and influences the political landscape significantly. The party emphasizes independent statehood, rule of law, national unity, secularism, civil solidarity, and social justice as its core ideologies.
