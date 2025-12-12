Next Wave Of Ex-Idps Back To Native Hasanriz Village In Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

In line with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the Great Return to the liberated territories is underway, as 16 families (74 people) begin a new chapter in the village.

At this stage, families are being relocated to Hasanriz from the Tartar district. The families heading to the village had previously been settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The "Great Return" in Azerbaijan is a national program focused on rebuilding and repopulating the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, liberated after the 2020 war, to facilitate the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral lands by restoring infrastructure, creating jobs, and developing modern, sustainable settlements. Key elements include massive reconstruction (roads, housing, schools), economic revitalization through new industrial zones, and integrating social services to ensure long-term prosperity for returning families, aiming for a cultural and physical rebirth of these territories.