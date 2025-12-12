Drone Attack: Russians Damage Twentieth DTEK Substation In Odesa Region
“Last night, Russia struck a DTEK substation in the Odesa region. This is already the twentieth substation to suffer significant damage in the region. Another energy company's facility was also hit,” the report said.
Energy companies have already restored power to 40,000 customers through backup systems, while another 90,000 remain temporarily without power.
Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that the enemy launched a massive attack on the Odesa region with combat drones.Read also: Russia loses 1,400 troops, one aircraft in Ukraine over past day
As reported, on December 6, Russian invaders attacked DTEK Group's thermal power plants for the sixth time in the last two months.
Photo: State Emergency Service
