Shivraj Patil Dies At 90 Eknath Shinde Pays Heartfelt Condolences

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remembered senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shivraj Patil, following his demise at the age of 90 in Latur, Maharashtra, on Friday. While extending condolences to the late Congress leader, Maharashtra Deputy CM recalled the latter as a man who shouldered many significant responsibilities and praised him for his work in the politics of this country. He also stated that his departure is a loss to the fields of politics and social policy. "This is a very tragic incident. I offer him my heartfelt condolences... He has shouldered many significant responsibilities and worked as a senior leader. For many years, he has done commendable work in the politics of this country. His departure is a loss to the fields of politics and social policy... I offer him my heartfelt condolences and also pray that God grant strength to his family," Shinde told reporters.

Political Leaders Mourn Patil's Demise

Many prominent politicians mourned the demise of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the late Congress leader, saying that he left an indelible mark of his personality through his work. He highlighted the key political roles Patil had overseen during his political career, including Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Defence, and Governor. "The news of the passing of senior leader Shivraj Patil is extremely heartbreaking. As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Defence, Governor, and in various other roles, he left an indelible mark of his personality through his work..." he wrote on X.

He further stated that Patil was a well-respected political figure and encouraged several innovative initiatives related to the House. Fadnavis also offered condolences to Patil's family, emphasising that he will always be cherished and remembered. "As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he provided impetus to many innovative initiatives related to the House. As principled, well-informed, and steadfast leadership that articulated positions firmly, he held a place of respect in the nation's politics. With his passing, we have lost towering, guiding leadership in politics and social affairs..." he said. "As a personality who upheld the prestige of Maharashtra's political culture, he will forever remain in our memories. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the grief of his family members. Om Shanti," he added.

Congress Leaders Express Grief

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi expressed sorrow over the demise of former Union Home Minister and calling it "a very sad thing."

Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal, while expressing his grief, said he was one of the most successful Home Ministers of the country. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shivraj Patil ji. He was the best Speaker of this Lok Sabha and one of the most successful Home Ministers of this country. For the Congress party, he was truly a guiding force for us over the last many years..." Venugopal said.

Defence Minister's Condolence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled his service to the country in various capacities and his "contributions towards India's progress" and called him a 'seasoned leader.' "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri Shivraj Patil ji. He was a seasoned leader, who served the country in various capacities and made effective contributions towards India's progress. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shant," said Singh.

A Distinguished Political Career

Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra, and was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures.

In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008). Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses. Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration. (ANI)

