Jailer 2 To Coolie 2: Rajinikanth At 75 Ready To Thrill Fans With Upcoming Hits

Rajinikanth, who has ruled both South and Bollywood cinema, turns 75 today. Born on December 12, 1950, the superstar continues to deliver box-office blockbusters and is now gearing up for several exciting upcoming films.

Superstar Rajinikanth has turned 75. Born in 1950, his acting journey was far from easy. After years of hard work and struggle, he finally landed his first role, but it was only a brief cameo, with just a few minutes of screen time.

Rajinikanth, widely associated with South Indian cinema, was born into a Marathi family. His real name is Shivajirao Gaikwad, which he later changed to Rajinikanth when he entered the film industry.

Even at 75, Rajinikanth remains active in films. He currently has three projects in the pipeline: Jailer 2, which is shooting and slated for a 2026 release, along with Coolie 2 and Thalaivar 173, expected by 2027.

Over a remarkable five-decade career, Rajinikanth has acted in around 171 films. He made his debut in K. Balachander's 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal and went on to become one of Indian cinema's most iconic stars.

Rajinikanth made his Bollywood debut with the 1983 film Andha Kanoon, starring Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Reena Roy, Prem Chopra, Danny, and Pran. Made on a ₹2.5-crore budget, the film earned an impressive ₹7.5 crores at the box office.

Rajinikanth's illustrious career spans decades, with memorable films like Moondru Mugam (1982), Andha Kanoon (1983), Nallavanukku Nallavan (1984), Geraftaar (1985), Padikkadavan (1985), Mr. Bharath (1986), Dosti Dushmani (1986), Velaikaran (1987), Manithan (1987), Dharmathin Thalaivan (1988), Kabali (2016), Kaala (2018), Jailer (2023), Lal Salaam (2024), and Coolie (2025).