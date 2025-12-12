Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ather Energy Celebrates 2 Lakh Rizta Sales-Fastest-Growing EV In Its Segment

2025-12-12 05:00:50
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ather Energy's Rizta electric scooter has set a new record by crossing 2 lakh units in sales. It has achieved great success, selling 1 lakh units in the last six months alone.

Ather Rizta is a record-breaker in India's EV market. Sales have crossed 2 lakh units. After hitting 1 lakh in May, it sold another 1 lakh in just six months, a new record.

Launched in April 2024, Rizta boosted Ather's presence in Central & North India. Market share in MP & Chhattisgarh jumped from 7% to 14%, Punjab from 8% to 15%, and UP from 4% to 10%.

New colors and battery options fuel Rizta's success. The Rizta S offers a 123 km range, while the Z gets 159 km. It has 56L storage, Skid Control, and Fall Safety. On-road price in Delhi is ₹1.22 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh.

Since its launch, Ather has grown its retail network to 524 centers. Over 5 lakh scooters sold nationwide. Ather now sells the Rizta in international markets like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

AsiaNet News

