Late-Night Snacking Trouble: Your Digestion And Sleep Are Paying The Price

Eating pattern is the most critical factor, significantly impacting the digestive process. In this fast-paced life, many individuals have the habit of late-night snacking, which may be due to stress eating or hunger. This kind of eating pattern can hamper the digestive process, metabolism and even the quality of sleep. Our digestive system works very hard during the day and slows down as night approaches.

Stomach acid and enzyme secretions reduce at night, so as the stomach empties. So digestion is difficult when we consume food late at night. Symptoms such as bloating, heartburn, and heaviness can develop and may even persist until morning. If this type of eating is done regularly, our gut's circadian rhythm will eventually be disrupted.

Late-night eating is also linked to our sleep cycle

Eating late stimulates the brain, triggering insulin release, and increases core body temperature. This will interfere with the natural process of falling asleep. These individuals will also experience fragmented sleep and early-morning fatigue. Thus, in turn, it creates a hormonal imbalance leading to increased craving, weight gain and mood changes.

Eating late at night can worsen symptoms in patients with gastritis, reflux disease, and irritable bowel syndrome. It can even be a risk factor for the development of metabolism-related disorders like obesity and psychiatric disorders like anxiety and depression.

So, one has to understand the connections between diet, metabolism, and sleep, and make changes in their faulty dietary habits. At least 2-3 hours of gap between dinner and sleep should be given, along with choosing light meal in the evening. This also improves the sleep hygiene and can enjoy the fresh mornings without any fatigue.

-Dr. Puneeth B S, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram