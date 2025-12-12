Maharashtra, Microsoft Launch Mahacrimeos AI To Fast-Track Cybercrime

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella as they unveiled MahaCrimeOS AI, India's first AI-powered platform to fast-track cybercrime investigations. "Maharashtra sets a new benchmark for digital safety. Delighted to meet @satyanadella at #AITourMumbai as we unveiled MahaCrimeOS AI--India's first AI-powered platform to fast-track cybercrime investigations. Scaling from 23 police stations to 1100; From Nagpur to statewide scale, Maharashtra is driving AI-powered governance for citizen safety!" Chief Minister Fadnavis wrote on X, attaching photographs from the meeting.

Maharashtra Becomes First State with AI-Powered Policing

Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to equip its police force with an artificial intelligence-powered platform to speed up cybercrime investigations, according to the state government. The AI-driven system, called MahaCrimeOS AI, was unveiled at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai, marking a major step in India's digital policing efforts.

Developed by CyberEye in partnership with the Maharashtra Government's Special Purpose Vehicle MARVEL and Microsoft India Development Center (IDC), MahaCrimeOS AI uses Microsoft Azure and OpenAI technologies to help officers track and solve cybercrimes faster. The platform is already live in 23 police stations across Nagpur and is planned to expand to all 1,100 police stations in the state, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ethical AI for Public Good

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ethical and responsible AI for public good is our core motto. AI has the power to transform by improving efficiency, enhancing quality of life, and delivering true ease of living for every citizen. Our collaboration with Microsoft began with solving complex cybercrime challenges, but its potential is far greater. We intend to harness this power responsibly to create a more effective, citizen-centric state."

Technical Capabilities

Built on Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Foundry, MahaCrimeOS AI integrates digital tools, including AI assistants, automated workflows, and secure cloud infrastructure. It allows police officers to create digital case files instantly, extract data in multiple languages, and get contextual legal support through an AI-assisted knowledge base. The system also links related cases and helps investigators analyse digital evidence more efficiently.

Leaders on the AI Collaboration

Announcing the launch, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella discussed with CM Fadnavis how artificial intelligence can enhance governance, security and efficiency. The collaboration, Nadella said, reflects a growing focus on responsible innovation in public systems.

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia, said, "AI is redefining the future of public safety, and with MahaCrimeOS AI, we're turning that vision into reality. By combining the scale of Microsoft Azure with cutting-edge AI capabilities, we're empowering every officer in Maharashtra to investigate faster, smarter, and more securely."

Harssh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural and CEO of MARVEL, added, "MahaCrimeOS AI is redefining how we fight cybercrime--turning complexity into clarity and speed. This platform is not just about faster investigations; it's about building trust, setting new standards for governance, and creating a model that can scale across India."

CyberEye founder and CEO Ram Ganesh said the collaboration helps even remote police stations handle complex cyber investigations with ease, using AI to reduce workloads and strengthen citizen protection.

According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, India reported more than 3.6 million cybercrime incidents in 2024. The new AI-powered platform aims to support law enforcement in responding quickly and safeguarding citizens in the digital world. (ANI)

