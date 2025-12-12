Richa Chadha Reflects On Challenges Of Returning To Work After Embracing Motherhood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha reflected on the emotional, physical, and professional challenges she has undergone even since embracing motherhood. She further spoke about her journey back to work after almost two years.

In a heartfelt note on social media, Richa admitted that although she wanted to be back to work sooner, her body and mind simply weren't ready for it.

“On Sunday, I went back to work after nearly 2 years. As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind wasn't ready at all. But other than these tangible issues, I have had to deal with deep professional betrayals from close quarters," the 'Fukrey' actress wrote.

She further talked about the painful professional experiences she endured during this vulnerable period of her life. Calling out the betrayal, Richa pointed out the lack of ethics in the industry.

"I have learnt that in the industry, a rare few have ethics and courage. Most people operate from such deep-seated inferiority complexes and scarcity mentality, that they never mean what they say. They're never happy, like dementors - they suck all joy out of life. Those that have displayed unwarranted, one-sided cruelty towards me during my most vulnerable phase perhaps never received adequate love in their own lives."

Richa also talked about the support system required to help a new mother rediscover herself.

She added, "If it takes a village to raise a child. It takes amazing support to help the mom... cuz Mommy doesn't remember who she was before the baby was born. The mental recovery from it took longer than I hoped."

Richa also criticized the unnecessary pressures placed on public figures, especially new mothers, to constantly generate“content” on social media.

The 'Heeramandi' actress further questioned the commodification of vulnerability and the way personal struggles are often reshaped into marketable narratives these days.

Towards the end of her post, Richa shared her longing for a simpler era, when sharing did not demand such branding.