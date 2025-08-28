Japan's Gender Equality Gap Is Widening, Not Closing

MENAFN - Asia Times) In the 2025 global gender gap index (GGGI), Japan ranks 118th out of 148 countries – still the lowest among the G7 nations and among the poorest performers globally. This is largely because of limited political participation by women.

The current cabinet of Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru says it all. In October 2024, Japan's new prime minister appointed only two women to a 20-member cabinet – down from five in the previous lineup.

The decision was widely criticized as a setback for advancing female political representation and a clear sign that gender-equality policies were not a priority.

But the country has continued to take backward steps on gender. In January, Japan announced it would halt funding for the UN's Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (Cedaw). The decision followed Cedaw's recommendation that Japan revise its male-only imperial succession law to ensure gender equality in the line to the throne.

The funding halt sparked a strong backlash from rights advocates, who viewed it as further evidence of Japan's resistance to addressing structural discrimination against women.

The debate over Japan's imperial succession has surfaced periodically for decades. Since 1947, the Imperial Household Law has stipulated that only men from the patrilineal line can ascend to what is known as the Chrysanthemum throne. This rule has led to concerns over the future of the imperial family, given the shrinking number of male heirs.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito turned 65 on February 23 and has only three male heirs. These are his uncle Prince Hitachi (aged 89), his younger brother Crown Prince Fumihito (59), and his nephew Prince Hisahito , who is 18.