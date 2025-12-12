Govt Reports Progress On Mega Food Parks, 25 Operational Nationwide
Investment and Employment Generation
In a written reply, the Food Processing Minister said that the Centre has committed Rs 1,515.58 crore as grants-in-aid for the 41 sanctioned parks. The operational parks have collectively generated 71,384 direct and indirect jobs.
Reasons Behind Project Delays
Paswan outlined several reasons behind delays in operationalising some sanctioned parks. These include challenges faced by Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and Implementing Agencies (IAs) in leasing industrial plots to food processing units.
It also includes delays in obtaining statutory clearances from state governments, revisions in Detailed Project Reports (DPR), changes in shareholding patterns, and financial constraints faced by project promoters.
Steps Taken to Speed Up Implementation
The Minister stated that while execution and management of each park rest with the SPVs or the IAs, the Ministry has undertaken multiple measures to support timely completion of the projects.
These include seeking regular monthly progress reports (MPRs), project monitoring through Programme Management Agencies (PMAs), and holding review meetings at the level of the Minister and senior officials.
The Ministry is coordinating with state departments to resolve issues, simplifying scheme guidelines, inviting exclusive Expressions of Interest (EoI) for units under the Creation / Expansion of Food Processing & Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) scheme.
The Ministry is also earmarking dedicated funds for units in MFPs, and creating a Rs 2,000-crore Special Fund with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to offer affordable credit.
