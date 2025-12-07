Big 5 Construct Saudi Kicks Off In January With A New Two-Edition Format

Saudi Arabia's ambitious multi-trillion-dollar construction pipeline, driven by Vision 2030 and giga projects such as Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, King Salman Park, King Abdullah Financial District, Misk Foundation City, Riyadh Expo 2030 and The Red Sea Project, among others, is transforming urban spaces, construction and commercial developments across the Kingdom. Supporting this transformation, Big 5 Construct Saudi returns with a refreshed two-edition format with the first edition taking place in January 2026, strategically designed to align with industry demand, procurement cycles and project timelines, enabling suppliers to engage with the Kingdom's construction market year-round.

The January edition, running from 18 – 21 January 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, opens the year's construction calendar with a focus on quality, durability and design in the final delivery phase of projects, under the theme 'fit-out to finishing, built for every detail'.

The January edition will feature over 1,100 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, including Bahrain, Belgium, the Czech Republic, India and Japan, among others, showcasing over 20,000 products and solutions spanning building interiors and finishes, marble and stone, construction tools and personal protection equipment, smart building, paint and coating, kitchen and bathroom and more. Country pavilions at the event will include China, Türkiye, Italy, Kuwait, the UAE, Spain, Portugal, Egypt, Greece, Germany, the UK and the USA, offering curated showcases of national expertise and export-ready innovations that cater to the Kingdom's industry demands. Co-located with Marble & Stone Saudi, Windows, Doors & Facades Saudi and Urban Design & Landscape Saudi, the event connects decision-makers, specifiers and suppliers across the construction ecosystem.

Sustainability in spotlight

The Saudi Arabian construction market output is estimated at $148 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $191 billion by 2029 (source: Knight Frank ). Driven by giga projects and Vision 2030, the market is seeing rising demand for high-quality, sustainable, locally sourced materials, with developers and specifiers prioritizing eco-friendly, energy-efficient and durable solutions.

Reflecting these market priorities, Big 5 Construct Saudi brings back EcoTrail to highlight sustainable and performance-led solutions that are ready to be deployed across local projects, offering visitors a hands-on view of products addressing energy efficiency, durability and environmental responsibility. Technologies such as acoustical ceilings, raised floors and advanced coating systems are gaining traction, alongside solutions from leading exhibitors, demonstrating how the sector is responding to evolving sustainability demands.

Knowledge-sharing, connections and high-value networking opportunities

Complementing the exhibition is an extensive content and networking programme designed to support professional development and knowledge exchange. Highlights include the Architect Leaders Forum Saudi Arabia, a closed-door gathering of architects, designers and urban visionaries, exploring design and architecture in contemporary Saudi Arabia, as well as Big 5 Talks, offering CPD-certified technical sessions on specification, façade performance, finishing innovations and sustainability.

Additional features, such as The Architects Club and Platinum Club, offer curated engagement and targeted business meetings with top-tier buyers, ensuring that industry professionals connect with the right partners to advance projects efficiently.

Big 5 Construct Saudi's January edition is supported by leading industry partners and sponsors, including Diamond Sponsor, Schüco, Diamond Sponsor and VIP Lounge Sponsor, Teef Najd Contracting Company and Lanyard Sponsor, Talco. The event is held in cooperation with AUMA, supported by WSM and funded by BMWE. Supporting Associations include the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), The Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design (CIAAD) and the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE). Official German Pavilions: Made in Germany.

