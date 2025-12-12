FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Observation Programme Gets Underway

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Observation Programme is underway in Qatar, bringing together 55 representatives from football associations from across the world for five days of knowledge sharing and hands-on experience.

The initiative is organised by the tournament Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the Qatar Football Association, as part of ongoing efforts to share key learnings and insights from Qatar's extensive experience in hosting mega-sporting events.

Participants in the programme will gain first-hand learnings from LOC operational teams across multiple functional areas, ranging from ticketing to medical, security and marketing rights delivery. This will include visits to key tournament sites, including stadiums, training sites, the Main Media Centre and accreditation centre.

“We created this programme because federations worldwide have been eager to learn from Qatar's success in hosting world-class events. Our achievements in sports and entertainment have made us a global reference point, and we're proud of that. Qatar consistently pushes boundaries to deliver exceptional experiences for fans and athletes alike. Sharing our expertise with industry partners is central to our commitment to building a legacy that extends far beyond any single event, creating sustainable impact across sectors,” said Jassim Al Jassim, CEO, LOC.

Since hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which was regarded as the best edition of the tournament in its history, Qatar has hosted a number of major sporting events including the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Most recently, Qatar hosted the first 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup, introducing a unique centralised hosting format that saw 104 matches played at a single venue.

In addition, Qatar is hosting the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 during the rest days of the ongoing FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, showcasing the country's exceptional organisational capabilities and the international football community's trust in its ability to deliver world-class football tournaments.

Taking part in the programme is Natasha Al Naber, Competitions Officer, West Asian Football Federation:“It's great to be in Qatar and be part of this knowledge-sharing opportunity. Qatar has successfully hosted a number of tournaments, especially the World Cup in 2022, which is one of the most impressive editions to date. By working with the organising committee in Qatar, we are able to better understand the various operational aspects involved in tournaments and how multiple stakeholders work together to deliver the event.”

For Norman Gwangwadza, Head of Finance and Administration, Zimbabwe Football Association, Qatar's capabilities in hosting multiple sporting events at the same time have made it a leading global sports destination:“Qatar has proven to be excellent hosts yet again, with the delivery of the U-17 World Cup and the Arab Cup. Through this programme, I have learned that planning is key for delivering major tournaments, especially in areas of procurement, transportation and resource management.”

Edna Nisola, Media and Marketing Committee Member, Northern Mariana Islands Football Association, says the programme has provided her with a fresh perspective on strategies to enhancing fan experiences:“It is an exciting time to be in Qatar. We are in the middle of a busy football season in the country. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about what goes on behind the scenes when delivering a mega-sporting event.”