Building Information Market To Soar From $9.03B In 2025 To $15.42B By 2030, Driven By Digital Transformation

The global building information modeling (BIM) market is anticipated to experience robust growth, expanding from USD 9.03 billion in 2025 to USD 15.42 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.3% during this period. This growth is propelled by the increasing demand for efficient planning, cost control, and risk mitigation in construction projects. BIM's alignment with sustainability objectives, real-time data integration capabilities, and its synergy with modular construction trends serve as catalysts for its rising adoption. Government mandates and integration with IoT, digital twins, cloud, and AI technologies are further bolstering the market's expansion, positioning BIM as a cornerstone of digital transformation within the construction sector.

Pre-construction phase dominates the market share. As of 2025, the pre-construction phase is projected to hold the largest market share. This stage is pivotal for successful project execution, as BIM facilitates detailed design visualization, clash detection, cost estimation, and scheduling before construction commences. Enhanced planning accuracy and stakeholder coordination are leading AEC firms to increasingly leverage BIM in this phase. Integration of 5D and 6D BIM is further refining decision-making regarding cost and sustainability, solidifying its importance in pre-construction.

Cloud deployment to see rapid growth. The cloud deployment segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of remote access. Cloud-based BIM solutions facilitate real-time collaboration and centralized project management across multi-location teams, decreasing reliance on on-premise infrastructure. Seamless integration with IoT, AI, and digital twins, alongside improved data security and connectivity, is accelerated by the shift to cloud-based solutions. This transition supports automatic updates and scalable storage, affirming its role as the preferred choice in the modern, remote-oriented AEC industry.

India emerges as the fastest-growing market. India is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the global BIM market, driven by rapid urbanization and increased infrastructure development. Government initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission and PM Gati Shakti are amplifying demand for efficient project planning and execution, where BIM is critical. Rising awareness among AEC professionals and the proliferation of cloud and mobile BIM solutions are contributing to this growth. International construction firms and local entities are enhancing BIM adoption through competitive pricing and localized solutions. The focus on BIM training by educational institutions and industry bodies supports this growth trajectory.

Key players include Autodesk Inc. (US), Nemetschek Group (Germany), Bentley Systems, Incorporated (US), and others.

Research Coverage: This report categorizes the BIM market by offerings, deployment type, end users, project lifecycle, verticals, and regions, providing an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, restraints, challenges, and opportunities up to 2030. The report includes leadership mapping and company analyses in the BIM ecosystem.

Key Benefits: The report provides detailed approximations and insights to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, market drivers, and opportunities. It covers crucial aspects like urbanization, infrastructure development, real-time collaboration, sustainability, and error reduction. It identifies restraints such as high implementation costs and a shortage of BIM skills, and explores opportunities and challenges in integrating AR/VR, IoT, and achieving global BIM standards.

Detailed analysis of market forces and challenges.

Insights on product development and upcoming technologies.

Information on market development and diversification opportunities. Comprehensive assessment of major players and competitive strategies in the BIM market.

