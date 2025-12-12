First-Look Of Shanthnu Bhagyaraj's Psychological Romantic Drama 'Magenta' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) The makers of director Bharath Mohan's upcoming romantic drama 'Magenta', featuring actors Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Anjali Nair in the lead, on Friday released the First Look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film is being produced by Dr J P Leelaram, Raju K, Saravanan B and Rekha Leelaram on behalf of Brand Blitz Entertainment.

Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who took to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film, wrote, "#Magenta First 'Shade' Revealed!! Happy to present the official First Look of our next, 'MAGENTA - Behind this Colour Lies a Truth She Never Wanted to Face.' Teaser Releasing soon. @ianjalinair @RJ_Ananthi sharathravii @actorbucks @badavagopi @archana_ravi_."

For the unaware, the film went on floors with a heartfelt pooja ceremony earlier this year. Magenta's first-look poster instantly commands attention. The artwork, bathed in deep magenta hues and contrasted with raw monochrome emotion, mirrors the film's core: a love drama rarely explored in Tamil cinema.

Sources close to the unit say that director Bharath Mohan (who is best known for having directed 'Igloo') has made 'Magenta' as a fragile, layered exploration of two souls that collide at a vulnerable point in their lives. Sources go on to add that Shanthnu Bhagyaraj's character in the film will be one that is intense and one that will be battling internal conflict while Anjali Nair will portray a character whose emotional world will form the pulse of the narrative.

The cast also includes RJ Anandhi, Bucks, Archana Ravichandran, Sharath Ravi, Soundarya Saravanan and Badava Gopi in prominent roles, bringing depth and dimension to this psychologically rich love drama.

The film boasts an exceptional technical crew. Music for the film is being scored by Dharan Kumar and cinematography is by Ballu.

The film has editing by Pavithran and art direction by Prem. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kwochai and stunts have been choreographed by Sakthi Saravanan.

Sources say that the film has been shot across Chennai with key sequences having been shot at Kothagiri.