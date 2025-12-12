Moph Concludes Performance Assessment Indicators Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) successfully concluded a four-day workshop on Health System Performance Assessment (HSPA) Indicators at the ITQAN Simulation and Training Centre.

The event brought together more than 300 participants from the public, private and semi-public health sectors. Sixteen speakers from the MoPH, Hamad Medical Corporation and PHCC contributed to the programme.

The workshop focused on strengthening a shared, data-driven approach to understanding how Qatar's health system performs. Sessions covered key areas such as patient safety, access to care, clinical effectiveness and system capacity.

Participants explored how indicators are defined, measured and interpreted, and discussed how these insights can be used to improve services for patients and communities.

The event provided an opportunity for participants to engage directly with indicator owners, clarify reporting methods and promote consistency across facilities.

The Ministry highlighted that standardised and benchmarked performance measurement remains essential to achieving excellence in healthcare. The workshop marked an important step in supporting this commitment.