Moehe Undersecretary Inspects First Semester Final Exams In Schools

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi conducted an inspection tour on December 9 and 10 that covered Tareq Bin Ziyad Secondary School for Boys and Umm Salal Mohammed Model School for Boys. The visit aimed to review the progress of the first-semester final exams for the 2025–2026 academic year. He inspected the examination committees in both schools and reviewed the procedures in place.

