Gulf Sovereign Funds Unite Behind Paramount Skydance Bid

Paramount Skydance's decision to bring three Gulf sovereign wealth funds into its $108 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery has highlighted a rare convergence of interests among Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar, as the states accelerate efforts to secure influence across the global entertainment industry.

Paramount said the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Abu Dhabi's L'imad Holding Company and the Qatar Investment Authority have agreed to support the proposed takeover, a move that significantly strengthens the financing base of a bid that would reshape Hollywood's corporate landscape. The offer targets Warner Bros Discovery, owner of major film studios, television networks and streaming platforms, at a time when the sector is grappling with high debt, slowing subscriber growth and escalating production costs.

The involvement of the three funds is notable not only for the scale of capital involved but also for the political and strategic implications. While Gulf sovereign investors frequently back Western assets independently, coordinated participation in a hostile bid of this size remains uncommon. Analysts say the alliance reflects shared ambitions to secure long-term stakes in content creation, intellectual property and distribution platforms that can support domestic cultural and economic diversification agendas.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has been the most visible player in global media and entertainment among the three, deploying capital across gaming, sports and live entertainment as part of the Vision 2030 programme. Investments have ranged from international sports leagues to large-scale cultural projects designed to position the kingdom as a regional production and tourism hub. Backing a bid for Warner Bros Discovery would extend that strategy into premium film and television content with global reach.

Abu Dhabi's L'imad Holding Company has maintained a lower public profile but has steadily expanded its exposure to media, technology and creative industries. Abu Dhabi has invested heavily in production infrastructure, free zones and incentive schemes aimed at attracting international studios and streaming platforms, positioning itself as a filming and post-production centre for the Middle East and beyond. Participation in the Paramount Skydance bid offers a pathway to deeper integration with established studios rather than relying solely on location-based partnerships.

The Qatar Investment Authority has traditionally favoured minority stakes in global blue-chip companies across sectors including finance, energy and real estate, but has also increased exposure to sports, media rights and cultural assets. Supporting the Warner Bros Discovery bid aligns with Qatar's strategy of leveraging soft power through culture and global events, while seeking stable long-term returns from internationally recognised brands.

Paramount Skydance, which has framed the offer as a necessary intervention to stabilise Warner Bros Discovery, argues that fresh capital and a revised ownership structure would allow the company to reduce debt, rationalise its streaming operations and refocus on high-margin franchises. Warner Bros Discovery was formed through a major merger that left it carrying a substantial debt burden, limiting flexibility as competition intensifies among streaming platforms and advertising revenues remain under pressure.

Industry observers note that the backing of Gulf sovereign funds could help reassure lenders and investors about the bid's credibility, particularly given its hostile nature. Hostile takeovers in the media sector are rare due to regulatory scrutiny, cultural sensitivities and the strategic importance of content. The participation of state-backed investors adds another layer of complexity, raising questions about governance, editorial independence and political influence, even as proponents emphasise the funds' track record as largely passive, commercially driven shareholders.

Regulatory approval remains a major hurdle. Any change of control at Warner Bros Discovery would be subject to review by competition authorities and media regulators in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States. Lawmakers and regulators have previously expressed concerns about foreign state influence in media assets, particularly those shaping public opinion and cultural narratives. Paramount Skydance has indicated that governance safeguards would be put in place, though details have not been publicly disclosed.

