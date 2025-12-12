Pwc Middle East Expands Riyadh Presence With Laysen Valley Move

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

PwC Middle East has relocated its Riyadh office to Laysen Valley, underscoring the professional services firm's deepening commitment to the kingdom as demand for advisory, audit and consulting services accelerates alongside economic transformation programmes.

The new office brings PwC's teams and capabilities together in a larger, purpose-built environment designed to support collaboration, client delivery and skills development. The firm said the facility is intended to serve as one of the flagship premises within PwC's global network, reflecting both the scale of its Saudi operations and the strategic importance of the market.

The relocation comes as Saudi Arabia continues to push forward with wide-ranging reforms under Vision 2030, driving activity across sectors such as infrastructure, energy transition, financial services, technology, healthcare and tourism. These shifts have fuelled demand for professional services firms that can support government entities, sovereign-linked companies and private-sector players with complex regulatory, financial and operational requirements.

PwC Middle East has expanded its workforce in the kingdom over the past few years, investing in local talent while also bringing in specialised expertise aligned with priority sectors. The move to Laysen Valley provides additional capacity to accommodate this growth, with flexible workspaces, training areas and digital collaboration facilities designed to support hybrid working and multidisciplinary teams.

Senior executives at PwC Middle East have described Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone market within the firm's regional strategy. The kingdom hosts one of PwC's largest offices in the Middle East, and the firm has been closely involved in advising on privatisation initiatives, capital market transactions, public-sector transformation projects and large-scale infrastructure programmes. The new premises are expected to enhance the firm's ability to deliver complex, cross-functional engagements by co-locating advisory, assurance and tax specialists.

Laysen Valley, located in north Riyadh, has emerged as a hub for multinational companies, professional services firms and financial institutions seeking modern office infrastructure with strong connectivity to key business districts. The area's development aligns with broader urban planning efforts aimed at positioning Riyadh as a leading regional business and financial centre.

Industry analysts note that professional services firms across audit, consulting and legal sectors have been expanding their physical footprints in Riyadh, reflecting both client demand and regulatory encouragement for international firms to establish or scale regional headquarters in the city. This trend has intensified competition for talent, office space and high-profile mandates, particularly in advisory segments linked to transformation, digitalisation and sustainability.

PwC's new Riyadh office is designed to support skills development programmes, including training for early-career professionals and upskilling initiatives for experienced staff. The firm has emphasised its focus on building long-term capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance advisory, and digital transformation, which are increasingly central to client needs in the kingdom.

The relocation also reflects evolving workplace expectations, with firms investing in environments that encourage collaboration, innovation and employee wellbeing. Purpose-built offices with adaptable layouts are seen as critical in attracting and retaining talent in a competitive labour market, particularly as demand for specialised consulting and technology skills continues to rise.

Within PwC's global network, flagship offices are typically positioned as centres for innovation, client engagement and regional leadership. By designating the Laysen Valley premises as one such location, PwC signals its intention to anchor a significant share of its Middle East operations and strategic initiatives in Riyadh.

