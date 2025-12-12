In-Form Algeria Set For Confident UAE In Quarter-Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With Algeria aiming to continue their title-defence march, the United Arab Emirates come in brimming with confidence for their FIFA Arab Cup quarter-final clash against the defending champions at Al Bayt Stadium tonight.

Madjid Bougherra's Algeria topped Group D after an unbeaten run, beating Bahrain and Iraq and showing sharp improvement after being held by Sudan in their opening match.

The North Africans have been holding training sessions since Wednesday following their victory over Iraq. Bougherra said there will be a few absences in the match but hoped the team will overcome the challenge.

“We know how to deal with our problems and have the solutions,” the Algerian coach said on the eve of the quarter-final.

“We are aiming at giving our best and delivering the performance needed to continue our progress in the tournament,” he said.

Veteran Yacine Brahimi, Redouane Berkane, Adil Boulbina and Achref Abada have been phenomenal in the tournament with the team scoring seven goals in the group stage, and the coach hoped his players will continue their good form in the knockout stage.

“I am proud of our players. There are good levels in all areas of the game, including midfield, defense, and possession. We must be present and ready for tomorrow's match. Currently all our focus is on the match and on this tournament,” he said.

Algerian midfielder Victor Lekhal stressed the importance of presence of mind and complete readiness of players.

“The tournament matches have a fast-paced competitive character, and the important thing is to be present in terms of recovery. We are ready and prepared to play at our best,” he said.



'There is no fear': UAE coach

Algeria – ranked 35th in the world – have been tipped to qualify for the semi-finals against the UAE, placed 32 places lower than their North African counterparts.

But UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu expressed confidence in his players after a strong performance in the group stage.

After losing to Jordan, the UAE bounced back in the tournament, drawing against Egypt and beating Kuwait to advance from a tough Group D.

“There is no fear in our ranks. We have played against teams like Jordan and Egypt,” said Olaroiu.

“Yes, it's a great challenge and we are motivated and confident of doing well.”

The UAE coach added that playing in front of thousands of fans is a valuable experience for his side.

“We have young players whom we have given the opportunity to participate in this tournament, to get to know its atmosphere and benefit from its experiences,” he said.

UAE goalkeeper Hamad Al-Muqbali added:“Our national team players gave their all and did not fall short. From the beginning, our goal was clear, which is to advance to the next round, and we must continue our steps with greater efforts.”

The match will kick off at 8:30pm.