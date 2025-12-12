Azaro Strike Powers Morocco Past Syria To Semi-Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Morocco booked a place in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 semi-finals after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Syria at the Khalifa International Stadium yesterday.

Substitute Walid Azaro was the hero for the Atlas Lions, scoring in the 79th minute and later being named Player of the Match.

Picking up a pass from Sabir Bougrine, Morocco's Mounir Chouiar struck from outside the box, but the ball was pushed away low to the left by Syrian goalkeeper Elias Hadaya. Azaro was well placed and reacted quickly to the rebound, firing from the centre of the area into the middle of the net to finally break the deadlock.

The victory booked Morocco a place in the Arab Cup semi-finals for a third occasion in the tournament's history, and coach Tarik Sektioui praised his players' reaction and tactical discipline which contributed to their success in Qatar this time.

“We are grateful to the players. The key in the second half was to keep possession better and reduce our technical mistakes,” Sektioui said.

“We also had to manage the gaps between the lines and exploit the flanks, because the opposition sets up in a compact defensive block. We needed to use the wings better, and that is exactly what the players did.”

Syria, who battled through the qualifiers to reach the group stage before making it to the quarter-finals, once again showed resilience.

They matched Morocco in terms of ball possession for most of the encounter and gave the North Africans little chance to shine.

Hadaya was particularly impressive, making seven crucial saves throughout the match.



The Norway-based goalkeeper tipped an early strike from Amin Zahzouh over the bar before Morocco were forced into an early change when one of their key players, Tarik Tissoudali, went off injured.

After the interval, Morocco increased the pressure, seeking an opener and keeping Hadaya busy.

Hadaya was forced to make several crucial saves in the later part of the match, including efforts by Oussama Tannane, Karim El Berkaoui and Marwane Saddane.

The breakthrough finally arrived through Azaro's quick reaction as Morocco took control of the match.

Morocco were forced to endure a tense finish after substitute midfielder Mohammed Moufid, introduced in the 87th minute, was sent off in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Despite the setback, the Atlas Lions defended well through eight minutes of added time to maintain their narrow advantage.

Syrian star Omar Khribin expressed pride in his team's campaign.

“That is football.. Honestly, I think what we have achieved is something to be proud of,” Khribin said.

“We would have preferred to continue in the tournament, but that is football, you are playing against a very strong team. Thank God, and we promise the Syrian fans that the future will be even better.”

Morocco will face the winner of today's quarter-final clash between Algeria and the UAE.