Govt Brought 'Vande Mataram' Concept After Facing Criticism: Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday slammed the central government, stating that the government brought the concept of "150 years of Vande Mataram" after facing criticism over their notification that said "No MP can raise slogans such as Jai Hind and Vande Mataram."

'Govt Left Red-Faced,' Says Chaturvedi

"I agree with everybody's sentiments in India regarding the current challenges the country faces, which are more urgent to be discussed on the floor of the House. It was the govt which, firstly, through its notification, said that no MP can raise slogans like 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram'. They realised they were left red-faced and had to withdraw the notification, and had to come up with the concept of 150 years of Vande Mataram..." she stated to ANI.

Chaturvedi further said that the discussion on Vande Mataram has broken several false narratives and urged for in-depth discussions on issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR), unemployment, the Goa fire tragedy, pollution, etc. "The discussion on Vande Mataram broke a lot of fake narratives...So, SIR, air pollution, unemployment crisis, the Goa fire tragedy were equally important, and I hope we can extend the working days of the Parliament and discuss these matters," she added.

BJP Leaders Attack Congress Over Vande Mataram's History

Meanwhile, on December 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah initiated the discussion on Vande Mataram in the Upper House of the Parliament and launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying that the suppression of the national song began during the Indira Gandhi era, when "those who spoke Vande Mataram were imprisoned", and newspapers were shut down.

Nadda Questions Selection of National Anthem

Earlier on Thursday, addressing the Rajya Sabha, Nadda questioned the process of categorising 'Jana Gana Mana' as the national anthem and 'Vande Mataram' as the national song. He said, "The final meeting of the Constituent Assembly was held on January 24, 1950, to sign three copies of the Constitution. In it, without any discussion and without any notice, a statement was read out, in which the decision regarding India's national anthem was announced. 'Jana Gana Mana' was declared as India's national anthem, and it was also stated that 'Vande Mataram' would be accorded the same respect as 'Jana Gana Mana'. Whether this decision can be called a constitutional process and a democratic decision is left to the constitution-makers."

"Jawaharlal Nehru was entirely responsible for what happened during the selection of India's national anthem in the Constituent Assembly, and for the indifference and neglect towards Vande Mataram," he added.

He further alleged that the national song never received the respect it deserved, holding the Indian leaders prior to Independence responsible for it. (ANI)

