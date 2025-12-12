Fuzuli Manuscript Gifted At Javad Heyat Centenary Event

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has hosted an event, marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of prominent Turkologist, Professor Javad Heyat, Azernews reports.

As part of the event, the original 16th-century manuscript of the great Azerbaijani poet Fuzuli's Hadiqat al-Su'ada (Garden of the Blessed) was presented as a gift to the National Library.

The event began with a tribute to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on the occasion of his remembrance day.

Director of the National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, spoke about the exceptional attention the National Leader paid to Azerbaijani culture, including the National Library. He recalled that during his first visit to the Library in 1995, Heydar Aliyev donated 300 books from his personal collection, an act that laid the foundation for a tradition that continues today. Tahirov noted that the gift of the manuscript of Fuzuli's Hadiqat al-Su'ada by Mammadreza Heyat, a lecturer at Ankara University, is a remarkable continuation of this tradition.

Speaking about the rich and multifaceted legacy of distinguished surgeon and Turkologist Javad Heyat, the director noted that the scholar's valuable collection is preserved in the National Library. He expressed gratitude to Mammadreza Heyat considered the spiritual successor of the prominent physician on behalf of the library staff for his initiative.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, spoke about Professor Javad Heyat's efforts to promote Azerbaijan internationally even during the most difficult times, and about "Varlıq" magazine, which he founded and which served as the only Azerbaijani-language publication platform for intellectuals living in Iran.

People's Poet Sabir Rustamkhanli emphasized how challenging it was for Dr. Javad Heyat to continue publishing "Varlıq" for 25 years under restrictive political conditions. He highlighted the scholar's encyclopedic intellect, his commitment to original sources, and his exceptional place in the history of Azerbaijani culture. He praised the noble gesture of the scholar's nephew, describing it as a sacred act.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education, Professor Anar Isgandarov, recalled Javad Heyat's visit to the Faculty of History when he received the honorary doctorate of Baku State University. He also commended Mammadreza Heyat's donation of the manuscript of Fuzuli's Hadiqat al-Su'ada to the National Library.

The Deputy Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Gunay Afandiyeva, noted that the two occasions, the centenary and the manuscript donation are united by a single ideal: Azerbaijani identity. For this reason, the event holds great significance for the cultural, spiritual, political, and social life of the nation. She stressed that the manuscript, one of the earliest copies of Hadiqat al-Su'ada transcribed in the 16th century and its preservation by Dr. Javad Heyat are evidence of his deep connection to Azerbaijan. Afandiyeva added that she first learned about the scholar through the Vətən Society, which holds an important place in modern Azerbaijani history.

Academicians Nizami Jafarov and Teymur Karimli, People's Writer Elmira Akhundova, and Deputy Director of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology, Doctor of Historical Sciences Eynulla Madatli, also spoke about Javad Heyat's work as a physician and a Turkologist, highlighting his prominence as a manuscript scholar.

The Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov emphasized that this gesture represents a significant contribution to Azerbaijani science and culture.

Mammadreza Heyat expressed his gratitude for the high-level organization of his uncle's centenary events and thanked everyone for the recognition given to the scholar.

A virtual exhibition dedicated to the legacy of Professor Javad Heyat was presented to the participants.

In conclusion, the original manuscript, transcribed in the nastaʿliq script by scribe Ghulami-Supahi Muhammad in 994 AH (1586 AD) was officially gifted to the Library, and a commemorative photograph was taken.