Turkmenistan And Iran Lay Groundwork For Enhanced Cooperation
"We must enhance our communication and cooperation," stated President Pezeshkian. "The international community truly needs the vision you have championed, one focused on building trust and fostering peace." He further expressed his hope that Turkmenistan's constructive approach would resonate throughout the region, promoting greater security and stability.
President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to strengthening communication and cooperation with Turkmenistan, particularly in the realm of regional security.
In turn, Turkmenistan's leader, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, conveyed his gratitude for President Pezeshkian's participation in the forum and for Iran's support of Turkmenistan's initiatives. He warmly welcomed the Iranian President to Ashgabat, remarking, "You are not only a close neighbor but also a brother and a friend. We are delighted to welcome you to your second home."
The leaders underscored the importance of ongoing dialogue and mutually agreed to further deepen the partnership between their nations.
