Azerbaijan Commemorates National Leader Heydar Aliyev With Charity Event In China (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A memorial ceremony dedicated to the day of remembrance for the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China today, Trend reports via the embassy.

First, a wreath was laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the embassy, and his dear memory was honored with a minute of silence.

Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov spoke about the life path of the prominent statesman, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who dedicated his life to the creation and development of the powerful Azerbaijani state, and his invaluable services in strengthening the Azerbaijani state and statehood. He stated that Heydar Aliyev went down in history as a wise leader, a great strategist, and a globally-minded political leader. Ambassador Huseynov emphasized that Heydar Aliyev led the Azerbaijani people and state through the harsh trials of history, laying the foundation for a bright future.

The ambassador mentioned that the National Leader paid special attention to the development of Azerbaijan-China relations. On Heydar Aliyev's initiative, Azerbaijan's Embassy in China was established, and his official visit to China from March 7-10, 1994, holds special significance in the relations between the two countries. Ambassador Huseynov pointed out that as a worthy successor to Heydar Aliyev's political course, President Ilham Aliyev's pragmatic and far-sighted policies have resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and transformed the country into a rapidly developing state in the region.

He also noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and China have now reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Later, the embassy staff, referring to the Great Leader's constant adherence to humanitarian principles in his activities, visited the "Beijing Children's Welfare Institute", which provides social rehabilitation and adaptation services for children in need of special care and supports their integration into society.

During a conversation with the staff of the institution, Huseynov stated that the Azerbaijani people are known for their mercy and humanitarianism. National Leader Heydar Aliyev also prioritized mercy, humanitarianism, and spiritual values above all in his entire career. It's no coincidence that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has based its activities on the humanitarian principles to which the Great Leader remained loyal. The President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, carries out large-scale social and humanitarian projects and organizes charitable events.

During holidays and significant days, she meets with children with disabilities and organizes interesting cultural programs for them. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiatives contribute to the broader adoption of humanitarianism in society and the promotion of compassion.

The head of the Beijing Children's Welfare Institute, Qiao Weisheng, highly appreciating the embassy's attention and care for children in need of special assistance, expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani people and the embassy for this compassionate initiative.

"Mercy knows no boundaries, and bringing warmth from Azerbaijan to the children here, crossing mountains and rivers, creates emotions that cannot be expressed in words. The kindness shown in the name of a great personality like Heydar Aliyev brings joy to the residents of our institution and boosts their self-confidence," she said.

In conclusion, essential daily items were thoughtfully distributed to the children undergoing treatment at the institution.