Uzbekistan Unveils Priorities For Non-Aligned Movement Chairmanship

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of its forthcoming chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Uzbekistan intends to designate 2027 as the Year of Preventive Diplomacy, a move aimed at supporting initiatives focused on conflict resolution for the benefit of future generations, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The initiative, as outlined by the president, envisions the adoption of a comprehensive program, which includes organizing international conferences, forums, and facilitating exchanges of parliamentary, public, and youth delegations.

“As central priorities for Uzbekistan's upcoming chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, we aim to champion a global movement promoting a culture of peace and non-violence, enhance trust between nations through political dialogue, and cultivate an atmosphere of tolerance, mutual understanding, and solidarity across the globe,”Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He further emphasized that Uzbekistan anticipates the active involvement and practical implementation of this initiative by relevant UN bodies, including the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat.

In addition, Uzbekistan is set to assume the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2027 to 2029. Having joined this international organization, which comprises 120 member states committed to non-alignment with military blocs, Uzbekistan became a member in 1992.