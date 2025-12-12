Broadcom Gets Street's Thumbs Up As AI Chip Demand, Backlog Drive Optimism Retail Says No Way So Many Analysts Can Be Wrong



Bank of America pointed to a large and growing order backlog that supports longer-term visibility.

KeyBanc increased its target to $500 from $460, driven by stronger-than-expected Q4 figures and guidance. The firm emphasized strong order flow, including recent commitments from major AI customers such as Anthropic.

Broadcom (AVGO) gained significant investor attention on Friday as multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock, reflecting upbeat views on the semiconductor maker's future.

The company's stock slid sharply in after-hours trading on Thursday following the company's latest quarterly report and management commentary. At the time of writing, Broadcom stock traded over 5% lower.

Broadcom's fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue of $18.02 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 both exceeded the analysts' consensus estimate of $17.46 billion and $1.87, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data. However, deeper details on margins and customer concentration drew scrutiny from market participants.

Street Action

What Did Stocktwits Users Say?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to 'extremely high' from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

AVGO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:40 a.m. ET on Dec. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user lauded the earnings and expressed optimism about Broadcom's demand and growth.

Another user suggested buying the dip as the AI gold rush will continue.

AVGO stock has gained over 75% in 2025 and over 124% in the last 12 months.

