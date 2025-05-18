403
Egypt Kuwait Holding Co. Posts USD 39.5 Mln In Q1 Profits
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 18 (KUNA) -- Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH) Company announced on Sunday a net profit of USD 39.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, buoyed by the strong performance of its fertilizer and petrochemical sectors.
In a press release, the company said it had managed to boost its operational efficiency and market potential, reflecting a growth of USD 195 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2025, an annual increase of one percent and a growth rate of 17 percent on a quarterly basis.
It added that it could keep its strong profit margin levels with gross profit and EBITDA margins having hit 39 percent and 38 percent respectively.
Board Chairman Loay Al-Kharafi voiced pleasure at the group's robust performance during the first quarter of 2025.
Al-Kharafi boasted that the group had managed to keep its positive results in spite of economic volatility in the world in general and the region in particular.
He added that the group had also succeeded in accelerating its strategic transition plans during the first quarter of 2025, while keeping the excellent performance of its main sectors, including fertilizers, petrochemicals and energy.
Egypt Kuwait Holding Company was established in 1997 by a consortium of prominent Kuwaiti and Egyptian businessmen.
Over the past two decades, the company has established itself as one of the MENA region's leading and fastest-growing investment companies. (end)
