Prince Hassan Opens X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Line At SESAME Centre In Allan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 8 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Hassan bin Talal on Monday opened the new Turkish soft X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (TXPES) beamline at the SESAME Centre in Allan, Balqa.The TXPES beamline represents a significant strategic addition to the centre. The technology is widely used in advanced scientific research, including the development of new materials, solar cells, semiconductors, surface interaction studies and nanomaterials making TXPES a cutting-edge research platform that serves broad scientific communities across the region.During a meeting held during the inauguration, Prince Hassan discussed the role of joint scientific institutions in strengthening regional cooperation, advancing human security and supporting sustainable development.He highlighted the challenges facing the Middle East, affirming that science and science diplomacy are key pathways to overcoming crises, building trust and enhancing stability."We can, through science, build a future in which technology is safely managed and innovation is harnessed to uphold human dignity," the Prince said.SESAME (Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East) is the first third-generation synchrotron light source in the Middle East and North Africa.Established in 2017, the centre serves as the region's first scientific research hub of its kind, providing an advanced environment that brings together scientists from across the region and helps reduce brain drain.Each year, SESAME hosts hundreds of researchers and students to conduct pioneering studies in a wide range of fields, including medicine, biology, physics, environmental science, archaeology and other advanced disciplines.In his address, Prince Hassan highlighted key outcomes of a joint workshop held in Amman last April by the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), which called for integrating nuclear security concepts into a broader humanitarian vision addressing the water-energy-food-environment (WEFE) Nexus as a comprehensive framework for strengthening regional security and building resilient societies.He added that collaborative scientific work exemplified by the SESAME model is an effective tool for reducing tensions and fostering mutual trust among peoples and nations.He toured the centre's facilities, where he was briefed on the latest technologies and scientific innovations, reaffirming Jordan's central role as a regional hub for science, technology and capacity building.He said, "This meeting is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning. From Amman, we can embark on a new model of scientific cooperation that advances peace and development in our region and the world."