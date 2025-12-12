Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump In Chic Wedding Season Look

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is turning heads this wedding season with her stylish and elegant look.

Flaunting her baby bump in a chic ensemble, the actress radiated grace and confidence, giving a glimpse of her radiant maternity glow. On Friday, Sonam, who is pregnant with her second child, took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her stylish photos. In the images, the 'Neerja' star can be seen wearing a chic golden outfit paired with a multicoloured shrug. She completed her look with a heavy golden neckpiece and matching earrings.

Sonam styled her hair in a neat bun and opted for subtle makeup. The mom-to-be enhanced her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, blush, and a nude lipstick. Sharing her glamorous shots, Sonam simply wrote,“In full bloom for wedding season.” The Sanju actress also shared the details of her look, revealing that she was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor.

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor proudly showcased her baby bump in an elegant black Banarasi saree. The actress also posted her photos on Instagram, writing,“Last evening, I had a wonderful time exploring the thoughtfully curated @swadesh_online store, created with such impeccable taste and finesse. A truly beautiful retail experience. All my love and heartfelt congratulations to Nita Aunty.”

“I'm proud to drape a Banarasi creation by Swadesh that honours the timeless artistry of the Kadhwa weaving tradition. What resonates most with me is the mastery of the craftsmen, their precision, heritage, and commitment woven into every thread.”

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. She took to social media to share the happy news, accompanied by a series of stylish photos. Flaunting her baby bump, the 'Khoobsurat' actress simply wrote "MOTHER."

The 40-year-old actress tied the knot with Ahuja in an intimate Punjabi wedding ceremony in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.