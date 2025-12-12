Superstar Rajinikanth Celebrates 75Th Birthday On The Sets Of 'Jailer 2'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of director Nelson's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Jailer 2', a film in which he happens to be playing the lead.

Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to post a video clip of the cake cutting celebrations that took place on the sets.

Sharing the clip, the production house wrote, "Happy Birthday Superstar @rajinikanth! From the sets of #Jailer2."

The clip showed Rajinikanth leaving his caravan to the cake cutting venue, where he was wished by the core unit members including director Nelson. After a brief cake cutting celebration, during which period Rajinikanth fed cake to director Nelson, the actor was seen returning to his caravan.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had, in May this year, said that work on 'Jailer 2' was likely to go on until December.

Talking to reporters while making his way out of the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends."

'Jailer 2' has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said,“26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth's character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth's daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has already begun shooting for 'Jailer 2' and he is expected to be back on the sets of the film for four days just before Christmas.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, is scoring the music for the second part as well.