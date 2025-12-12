QNA Director General Meets DPA Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met yesterday with a delegation from the German Press Agency (DPA), headed by the agency's Regional Delegate for Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Wael Najib.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed avenues for strengthening joint cooperation in the media sector and explored opportunities to enhance professional exchange between the two agencies.

The delegation toured several key departments within the agency, including the News Department and the Technical Affairs Department, where they were briefed on the advanced operational systems adopted by QNA. The delegation also visited QNA's Training Centre, where they were introduced to its specialised training programmes and its pivotal role in preparing graduates.