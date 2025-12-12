Bihar EOU Raids Six Locations Of Cooperative Bank Officer In Patna, Gopalganj
The locations are linked to Bhavesh Kumar Singh, the Development Officer of the Pataliputra Central Cooperative Bank.
Singh is accused of possessing assets 60.68 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.
A DSP-rank officer is leading the operation, which involves scrutiny of income-related documents, property papers, bank accounts, and suspicious financial transactions.
According to ADG EOU Nayyar Hasnain Khan, preliminary investigations confirmed a substantial mismatch between Singh's declared income and the assets he acquired, prompting the extensive raid.
The EOU team is examining land deeds, flat purchase documents, bank statements, and investment records.
Several important leads have reportedly surfaced in the initial phase, and investigators believe that certain banking-related transactions may require deeper examination.
EOU will provide details about the seizures after the raids are completed.
This action has caused a stir within the department, as more officials may come under scrutiny in the coming days.
The raid signals the EOU's clear intent to intensify strict and decisive action against corruption in the state.
After the formation of the new government in Bihar and Samrat Choudhary taking charge as the state Home Minister, the crackdown on illegal wealth accumulated by government officers has intensified.
Samrat Chaudhary said that the good governance model established by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be further strengthened, with technology-driven policing as a top priority.
Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance stance, he stated that no mafia -- regardless of their level or influence -- will be spared in Bihar.
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU), an elite investigative agency of the Bihar Police, has become highly active in cases related to financial irregularities, cybercrime, and paper leak rackets, carrying out swift and targeted actions across the state.
