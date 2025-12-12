Bitget Lists Ravedao (RAVE) For Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of RaveDAO (RAVE) in the innovation zone for spot trading. Trading for the RAVE/USDT pair will open on 12 December 2025, 14:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from 13 December 2025, 14:00 (UTC).

RaveDAO is a global community uniting music, technology, and purpose. RaveDAO uses entertainment as a bridge to bring real-world experiences onto blockchain, creating on-chain economies for fans, artists, and brands through digital identity, NFTs, and a community-driven platform. They host major music festivals with top DJs, partner with industry giants like Warner Music, and integrate philanthropy directly into their events, aiming to make Web3 adoption seamless and impactful through shared experiences.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget's listing highlights a different tier of assets-projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of RaveDAO (RAVE) further broadens these opportunities, strengthening Bitget's role in connecting culture, entertainment, and blockchain adoption through real-world experiences that bring new audiences into Web3.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGPTM, one of the world's most thrilling championships.

