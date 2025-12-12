12 December 2025

New member of the Executive Management of Netcompany Group A/S

Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) is expanding its Executive Management with a Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”) to accelerate European commercialisation.

Alexandros Manos will assume the role of CCO and join the Executive Management of Netcompany with effect from 1 January 2026.

Since 2021, when Netcompany acquired Intrasoft International S.A. (“Intrasoft”), Alexandros Manos has been the CEO of Netcompany SEE & EUI. As CCO, Alexandros Manos will lead Netcompany's commercial agenda across all our markets except from Denmark with the aim of accelerating international growth.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Alexandros Manos as our new Chief Commercial Officer. This change reflects the ongoing evolution of our organisation to better align with our strategic and commercial ambition to lead responsible European digitalisation through our unique platforms and products. Alexandros's proven track record as CEO of Intrasoft, as well as his vision, will strengthen our market position and support us in delivering exceptional value to our customers as we accelerate our international growth”, says André Rogaczewski, CEO of Netcompany.

In connection with this change, Netcompany SEE & EUI will be split into two market units – Netcompany SEE and Netcompany BeLux. Christos Kontellis is appointed Country Managing Partner for Netcompany SEE and Spyros Ntokoros is appointed Country Managing Partner for Netcompany BeLux.

From 1 January 2026, the Executive Management will consist of:

André Rogaczewski, CEO

Claus Jørgensen, COO

Thomas Johansen, CFO

Alexandros Manos, CCO

