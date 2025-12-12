Argentinian Companies Seek To Expand Footprint In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Argentinian companies are seeking to expand their footprint in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market through Qatar by exploring various opportunities.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Minister of Economic Development of the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina H E Hernán Lombardi, highlighted the mutual benefits of strengthening economic and investment ties between Qatar and Argentina on the sidelines of the MoU signed between Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and the Ministry of Economic Development of Buenos Aires.

Several Argentinian companies specialising in biotechnology, health technologies, multimedia, and applied artificial intelligence are preparing to establish operations in Qatar through the QFC to boost Argentina's presence across the GCC region.



Minister Lombardi said,“This year is very important for our countries, Argentina and Qatar, as we are signing this agreement in the framework of the Years of Culture Argentina and Chile 2025. We can put more and more elements into our friendship in culture, sport, and also business. This MoU is significant as we are establishing the InvestBA office here in Doha next year, which will be the gate for investing in Buenos Aires and for the Argentinean companies to come here.”

He reiterated,“It's very important for us because behind the culture is the legacy and the legacy is about heritage, national libraries, music, and public art, but at the same time about business.

“With this MoU with the QFC, we can have more companies from Buenos Aires in Qatar and more Qatari companies in Argentina because we facilitate and stimulate that idea, but the most important is that we can show results. There are at least five Argentinian companies that by the end of this year are going to be in Qatar.”

Minister of Economic Development pointed out that one of the focuses of the cooperation and exchange of companies is in AI technology. He said,“In Buenos Aires, we have a new district without taxes for investing in AI; we feel that AI is the future.”

Making a reference to the recently held World Summit AI 2025, he said AI is a big opportunity for both countries.“We think that the cooperation between our countries may be one of the axis because AI is the future and Argentina and Qatar can cooperate a lot. We have the intellectual capital, our youth is in the universities, academies, they know a lot about it, and we want to be at the state-of-the-art of the industry.

Also, talking to The Peninsula, Undersecretary of Investments at the Ministry of Economic Development of the City of Buenos Aires, Augusto Ardiles Diaz said Qatar and Argentina have a long history of relations.

“We have a lot of things to work together as our economies are so complementary, and that's why we came three times this year.

“We are creating an AI district in the historic downtown of Buenos Aires. Our idea is to learn about all the things that Qatar and the region are doing focused on AI,” he added.

From February 1-4, we will be participating in the Web Summit Qatar.“Our idea is to try to come to Doha with at least five startup companies focused on HealthTech, BioTech and technology to be part of the conference, to share the solution and the idea that these startups have.